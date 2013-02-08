(Adds quote, background)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 8 South Africa's biggest
unsecured credit lender, African Bank Limited, said on
Friday the national credit watchdog had proposed a 300 million
rand ($34 million) fine following an industry-wide probe into
possible reckless lending.
The bank said it was contesting the allegation of reckless
lending made by the regulator, but its shares fell nearly 5
percent to 29.10 rand by 1232 GMT.
African Bank, also known as Abil, said its own investigation
in November 2011 showed that 15.5 million rand of loans were
fraudulently granted.
"Given that this was an isolated incident as a result of
fraudulent activities and the organisation has suffered a
consequential financial loss, African Bank believes that the
proposed fine is unwarranted given the facts and circumstances,"
it said in a statement.
The lender helped pioneer the booming South African market
for unsecured lending - highly profitable but risky credit that
is not backed by collateral.
Abil does not take deposits but owns furniture chain
Ellerines, where it sells bedroom suites and dining tables on
credit, alongside personal loans.
Unsecured credit has surged in Africa's biggest economy,
growing 21 percent to $43 billion in the year to June, according
to central bank data. The loans have underpinned consumer
spending, especially among the poor.
($1 = 8.9040 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)