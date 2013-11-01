* Rights issue priced at 38.7 pct discount
* Headline earnings contract 88 pct in 11-months
* Credit impairments up 87 pct
(Adds analyst comment)
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 South Africa's African Bank
Investments on Friday offered its shareholders a hefty
38.7 percent discount to take part in a 5.5 billion rand ($550
million) share issue to repair its balance sheet under pressure
from rising bad loans.
Abil, as the bank is more commonly known, is facing a surge
in bad debts from its low-income customer base which is
struggling to keep up with payments in a weak economy.
South Africans are battling to stay afloat in a country
where household debt accounts for 75 percent of disposable
income. One in every four people in South Africa is unemployed.
Abil also said on Friday its 11-month headline earnings fell
88 percent while credit impairments widened 87 percent to 8.27
billion rand.
The bank has just issued its second profit warning in five
weeks, flagging a 90 percent plunge in full-year earnings due in
part to the rising bad debts.
As a result, Abil is attempting to shore up its balance
sheet with the capital raising aimed at existing shareholders.
It is issuing 685.3 million new ordinary shares at 800 cents a
share, a 38.72 percent discount to the "theoretical ex-rights
price" of 1,305 cents on October 30.
Abil is offering 84 new shares for each 100 shares held. The
bank already has nearly 816 million shares in issue.
"It is a higher discount than expected and means existing
shareholders will be effectively forced to follow their rights
to avoid dilution," said Harry Botha, an equity analyst at Avior
Research.
Abil said the International Finance Corporation had
committed to underwrite 75 million of the new shares. Goldman
Sachs is underwriting the entire issue.
It also said interest income jumped nearly 24 percent to
10.98 billion rand in the 11 months to end August. Its furniture
retail unit, which Abil is trying to sell, made a loss of 226
million rand.
Its shares were up 1.4 percent at 17.25 rand at 1140 GMT,
after dropping more than 8 percent in earlier trade. The stock
has lost nearly half its value this year.
($1 = 10.0055 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura. Editing by Jane Merriman)