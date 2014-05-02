UPDATE 1-Asset manager Amundi sets discount price in rights issue to finance Pioneer deal
May 2 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Expects a headline loss of between R3,1 billion and R3,3 billion relative to R604 million restated headline earnings for equivalent six months to 31 March 2013
* Headline loss per share is expected to be between 239 cents and 254 cents relative to comparable restated headline earnings of 62,3 cents per share
* Operating environment continues to be challenging, with consumers remaining under financial pressure.
* Consumer spending on furniture and appliances remains very subdued
* Banking unit is expected to show a headline loss of between r1,9 billion and r2,0 billion
* Although expected slowdown in npl formation is evident, this decline is taking longer than originally anticipated
* Retail unit headline loss is expected to be between r1,2 billion and r1,3billion for six months to march 2014
* Bank's capital adequacy ratios had initially improved significantly as a result of rights issue
* Continues to work towards disposal of ellerines, but in interim is also focussed on returning it to profitability
* In light of elevated level of NPLS emerging from pre july 2013 business, a decision has been taken to significantly increase general provision on please that are anticipated to become npls in next six months and beyond
* No interim dividend will be declared in 2014
* Excluding impact of increased impairment charge of approximately r3,1 billion, normalised headline earnings for banking unit would have been between r232 million and r332 million
* Decision been taken to write off residual goodwill attributable to retail unit of r831 million; includes r115 million held at group level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
