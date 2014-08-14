Aug 14 African Bank Investments Ltd
* Retail depositors will receive payment of interest and
principal at contractual due dates. - curator
* Trade creditors arising in ordinary course of business
prior to and during curatorship will be settled as usual. -
curator
* Senior unsecured debt holders (wholesale depositors, bond
holders, holders of physical or dematerialised debt instruments,
wholesale bank deposits, and any other classes of senior
unsecured debt) will not receive payment of interest or
principal for duration of curatorship
* Rights of such senior unsecured debt holders, including
for avoidance of doubt interest accruals, will remain intact
* Affected parties will be contacted as part of discussions
on restructuring of african bank in due course.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: