Sept 26 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Update on the restructuring of african bank and its
engagement with stakeholders
* All payments of interest and capital on all debt remain
suspended, with exception of retail deposits and trade creditors
* Curator confirms that bank continues to operate and to
issue and collect loans, albeit with a lower appetite for credit
risk
* It is curator's intention to conclude restructuring
exercise during Q1 of 2015
* Consortium of 6 south african banks, with government
employees pension fund will underwrite capital raising of zar10
billion
* Zar10 billion is to be used for capitalisation of a new
"good bank" to be formed
* Core lending assets of bank, with book value of zar26
billion net of portfolio impairments, will be transferred to
good bank
