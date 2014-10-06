Fitch: Scottish Independence Would Increase Risks for UK Rating
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) A second Scottish independence
referendum that resulted
in vote for independence would be a negative credit shock for
the UK economy and
public finances, and could lead to a rating downgrade, Fitch
Ratings says, in
line with its previous commentary.
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, yesterday
confirmed plans to
seek approval from the Scottish Parliament for discussions with
the UK
government