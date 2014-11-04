BRIEF-M&C FY net profit rises to EUR 1.9 mln
* Reported on Friday FY net profit (separate financial statements) 1.9 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
Nov 4 African Bank Investments Ltd
* Investors are advised that curatorship of bank and restructuring initiatives in respect of ABIL remain ongoing
* Therefore advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in debt securities of bank and equity securities of ABIL until a detailed announcement is made.
* Announcement of annual results is expected to be delayed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co., Ltd.: * Says it names Meng Keliang as chairman * Says it names Li Wenqiang as general manager * Says it names Cui Ruili as CFO Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/5RMdky Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 20 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/5RMdky Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)