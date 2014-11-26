Nov 26 African Bank Investments Ltd

* Moody's extended review period for downgrade of African Bank's CAA2 global scale long-term deposit

* Moody's extended review period for downgrade of African Bank's and senior unsecured ratings and CAA2.ZA national scale long-term issuer ratings

* Moody's decision to extend rating review process is driven by fact that South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) restructuring plan still remains in progress

* Bank's holding company announced that it will delay publication of its final results for financial year ending september 2014