Nov 26 African Bank Investments Ltd
* Moody's extended review period for downgrade of African
Bank's CAA2 global scale long-term deposit
* Moody's extended review period for downgrade of African
Bank's and senior unsecured ratings and CAA2.ZA national scale
long-term issuer ratings
* Moody's decision to extend rating review process is driven
by fact that South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) restructuring
plan still remains in progress
* Bank's holding company announced that it will delay
publication of its final results for financial year ending
september 2014
