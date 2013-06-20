Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
JOHANNESBURG, June 20 African Bank Investments Ltd : * Says successfully issued a 1 billion rand three-year bond * Says the issue is part of its 25 billion rand domestic medium term note programme for general funding purposes
KADUNA, Nigeria Two days before Nigeria shuts down Abuja's airport for repairs to its dilapidated runway, workers still need to fit electrics, seating and toilets to a new terminal at Kaduna, which will handle the capital's air traffic but lacks capacity.
HARARE Zimbabwean government workers, including thousands of teachers, were due to stage a sit-in protest over unpaid bonuses on Monday ahead of a meeting with authorities, union leaders said.