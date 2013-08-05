JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 African Bank Investments Ltd
:
* Quarterly operational update for the third quarter ended 30
June 2013
* Says 19% growth in advances to R60,3 billion
* Environment remains challenging, both for credit and
furniture retail
* Increase in npls as percentage of advances to 30,2% from
29,2%
* Reduced credit disbursements of R17,7 billion for 9 months
period
* In process of rolling out a significantly improved
proposition for low risk
customers
* Banking unit earnings for H2 2013 are expected to be lower
than H1 2013
* Retail environment remains challenging and unpredictable
* Slowdown in furniture sales evident in the first half of the
year worsened in