HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 African Bank Investments Ltd : * Toni Fourie, executive director of Abil & African Bank and CEO of EHL
resigned with effect from February 6 * ABL - announcement will be made within the next month with regard to the appointment of the new CEO of EHL
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"