(Corrects to show African Bank now takes deposits)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 South Africa's African Bank
issued a senior unsecured bond worth 175 million Swiss
francs ($196 million) on Wednesday, which investors took as a
sign of confidence in the ailing lender and sent its shares
sharply higher.
The 4-1/2 year bond with a coupon of 5 percent is the fourth
Swiss issue by the bank commonly known as Abil since July 2012
and brings to 555 million Swiss francs the total amount raised
so far.
Abil has struggled to recover loans in the past year as
distressed borrowers failed to repay. In November, it issued
shares worth 5.5 billion rand ($500 million) to strengthen its
balance sheet.
"If Swiss investors are happy to loan them money at this
coupon, that gives the local shareholders some comfort," said
Greg Davies, equities trader at Cratos Capital. "These foreign
investors have shown a sign a confidence and obviously the share
price here has responded in turn."
Its shares rallied as much as 7 percent, but have since
given up some of those gains and were up 4.7 percent at 9.79
rand at 0940GMT.
The stock is down 18 percent so far this year, after losing
about half its value in 2013.
The unsecured lender has also raised another $700 million
through the same London-listed $6 billion euro medium term note
programme, said Gavin Jones, a executive for Abil's funding and
liability management.
African Bank, which raises liquidity chiefly through
borrowing, also has a 25 billion rand domestic programme that
has 16.6 billion rand ($1.5 billion) currently outstanding.
($1 = 0.8946 Swiss francs)
($1 = 11.0008 South African rand)
