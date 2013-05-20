(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG May 20 South African mass market
lender African Bank Investments posted a 26 percent
drop in first-half earnings on Monday, hit by rising bad debts
from its heavily leveraged customers.
The company also warned its retail furniture business would
likely fall to a loss for the year, as demand from cash-strapped
consumers wanes.
African Bank, known as Abil, said headline earnings for the
six months to March totalled 125.7 cents, compared with 170.4
cents a year earlier.
The bank targets millions of low-income South Africans
through loans and furniture, which it sells on credit.
The furniture business is likely to see a "small loss" for
the full-year, Chief Financial Officer Nithia Nalliah told
reporters on a conference call.
Abil and its rivals are seeing a spike in bad loans after
years of aggressive lending in Africa's top economy.
Household debt levels currently stand at around a record of
76 percent of disposable income.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)