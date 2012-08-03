LONDON Aug 3 Tanzania-focused African Barrick
Gold said protests at its Bulyanhulu mine over
government changes to the country's pension legislation would
prove only a "minimal" hit to output, with the mine set to
return to full production later on Friday.
"It was a minority of the workforce," a spokesman for the
company said, after local media reports said the company had
been forced to halt work at the Tanzanian mine for two days. The
spokesman confirmed operations were suspended late on Wednesday.
Workers had been protesting over a new section of Tanzania's
pension law that no longer allows the withdrawal of
contributions before a worker reaches retirement age, The
Citizen newspaper reported this week.
"Operations have already resumed and we expect to be
operating at full capacity by this evening. As such the
production impact is expected to be minimal," he said.
Bulyanhulu, in northwest Tanzania, some 55 km south of Lake
Victoria, accounted for almost 40 percent of the group's total
gold output in 2011. The mine employed 2,853 people including
contractors at the end of last year.
African Barrick is a unit of Canadian mining major Barrick
Gold.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)