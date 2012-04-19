UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
LONDON, April 19 African Barrick Gold PLC :
* Full year guidance maintained
* Qtrly attributable gold production1 of 144,643 ounces
* Focus remains on the waste stripping programme at North Mara
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).