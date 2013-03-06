BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 6 Miner African Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Kevin Jennings, is to leave the company for a similar role at another unnamed mining firm in Canada.
Jaco Maritz, currently vice president, finance, will assume Jennings' responsibilities, the firm said.
Tanzania-focused African Barrick said Jennings would remain to help oversee the completion of the initial stages of an operational review, initiated in the wake of parent Barrick Gold's failed attempt to sell the firm.
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1