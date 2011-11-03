* Liontown Resources can earn up to 70 pct of rights

* African Barrick to keep all mineral rights other than iron ore (Adds details)

LONDON Nov 3 African Barrick Gold Plc said Australia's Liontown Resources Ltd has signed an agreement to explore for iron ore deposits on some exploration tenements held by the London-listed gold producer in northern Tanzania.

Liontown will earn an interest of up to 70 percent of the iron ore rights on about 530 square kilometres of land within the Masabi, Masabi Extension, Siga Hills and Siga Hills North exploration projects.

African Barrick, Tanzania's largest gold producer, will retain all rights to minerals discovered other than iron ore and its by-products.

Liontown said preliminary drilling has indicated that the tenements have "significant potential" for iron ore deposits with assay results showing up to 60.7 percent iron content.

The tenements are adjacent to Liontown's Jubilee Reef Gold joint venture. (Reporting by Julie Crust; editing by James Davey)