South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Jan 17 African Barrick Gold PLC : * Gold production of 180,684 ounces in the fourth quarter, up 13% y-on-y and
22% q-on-q * As result of production weighted towards the back end of the quarter, gold
sales were flat compared to Q4 2011 * Attributable production for the full year was 626,212 ounces, 9% lower than
2011 * Full year cash costs per ounce sold2 are expected to be in line with guidance
of US$900 - US$950 per ounce
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.