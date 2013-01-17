LONDON Jan 17 African Barrick Gold PLC : * Gold production of 180,684 ounces in the fourth quarter, up 13% y-on-y and

22% q-on-q * As result of production weighted towards the back end of the quarter, gold

sales were flat compared to Q4 2011 * Attributable production for the full year was 626,212 ounces, 9% lower than

2011 * Full year cash costs per ounce sold2 are expected to be in line with guidance

of US$900 - US$950 per ounce