Nov 15 African Barrick Gold PLC : * African Barrick Gold Plc - Stamico will acquire the Tulawaka gold mine for consideration of $4.5 million * African Barrick Gold Plc - has reached an agreement with Stamico to acquire the Tulawaka gold mine * African Barrick Gold Plc - Stamico will take ownership and management of the rehabilitation fund established * African Barrick Gold Plc - transaction has been approved by the board of ABG and its subsidiaries and Stamico * African Barrick Gold Plc - production at Tulawaka ceased in second quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here