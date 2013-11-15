Nov 15 African Barrick Gold PLC :
* African Barrick Gold Plc - Stamico will acquire the
Tulawaka gold mine for consideration of $4.5 million
* African Barrick Gold Plc - has reached an agreement
with Stamico to acquire the Tulawaka gold mine
* African Barrick Gold Plc - Stamico will take
ownership and management of the rehabilitation fund established
* African Barrick Gold Plc - transaction has been
approved by the board of ABG and its subsidiaries and Stamico
* African Barrick Gold Plc - production at Tulawaka
ceased in second quarter of 2013
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here