EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
Dec 10 African Barrick Gold PLC : * Lifting of epo at north mara and update on vat receivable * Received a further US$3.1 million of vat refunds in October and a further
US$5.2 million of refunds in November * Source text
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.