LONDON Jan 8 Barrick Gold Corp said it
is no longer in talks with state-owned China National Gold Corp
to sell it a stake in its majority-owned, London-listed gold
producer African Barrick Gold.
Canadian mining major Barrick Gold, which owns 74
percent of African Barrick, said in August it was in early-stage
talks with China National Gold about the possible sale of all or
part of its stake.
"We are approaching this in a prudent and disciplined manner
and will only proceed with opportunities that generate
acceptable value for Barrick," Barrick Gold's chief executive
Jamie Sokalsky said in a statement on Tuesday.