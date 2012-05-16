May 16 African Barrick Gold said it will pay the Tanzanian government an additional one percent in royalty, citing the current gold price environment.

The FTSE 250 miner, a unit of the world's largest gold producer Barrick Gold, said the new royalty would be in addition to its prevalent three percent rate stipulated in its existing mineral development agreements with the government.

Spot gold is currently trading at a four-and-a-half month low of $1,531.13 an ounce on concerns over the European debt crisis. U.S. June gold futures, which often dictate spot gold, are at their lowest since late December.

Last month, African Barrick that has four producing mines -all in northwest Tanzania - reported a 17 percent fall in first-quarter output, but reiterated its full-year production forecast.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 8 percent since reporting first-quarter results, were down 4 percent at 316 pence at 0716 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)