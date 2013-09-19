LONDON, Sept 19 Tanzania-focused miner African Barrick Gold appointed insider Andrew Wray as chief financial officer on Thursday, as the company's new boss seeks to turn the struggling group around.

Wray joined African Barrick as head of corporate development and investor relations in 2010 and will retain his existing responsibilities in addition to those of his new role.

The FTSE 250 company's poor performance has put it under pressure even before a gold price rout began in April.

Wray's promotion comes after a shake up at the top of the company following the recent departures of the company's chief executive officer and chief operating officer.

"I believe that with his (Wray's) skills and experience he will add significant value as CFO at what is a critical time for the company as I restructure the senior team," said Chief Executive Brad Gordon, who joined the company in August.

African Barrick is still on the hunt for a chief operating officer after Marco Zolezzi resigned with immediate effect on Sept. 11. Acting Chief Financial Officer Jaco Maritz will revert to his original position of vice president, finance, the company said.