LONDON, Sept 19 Tanzania-focused miner African
Barrick Gold appointed insider Andrew Wray as chief
financial officer on Thursday, as the company's new boss seeks
to turn the struggling group around.
Wray joined African Barrick as head of corporate development
and investor relations in 2010 and will retain his existing
responsibilities in addition to those of his new role.
The FTSE 250 company's poor performance has put it under
pressure even before a gold price rout began in April.
Wray's promotion comes after a shake up at the top of the
company following the recent departures of the company's chief
executive officer and chief operating officer.
"I believe that with his (Wray's) skills and experience he
will add significant value as CFO at what is a critical time for
the company as I restructure the senior team," said Chief
Executive Brad Gordon, who joined the company in August.
African Barrick is still on the hunt for a chief operating
officer after Marco Zolezzi resigned with immediate effect on
Sept. 11. Acting Chief Financial Officer Jaco Maritz will revert
to his original position of vice president, finance, the company
said.