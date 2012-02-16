* 2011 EBITDA $544 million, up 30 pct
* Total dividend 16.3 cents per share, up 208 percent
* Cash costs per ounce up 22 pct, similar increase seen for
2012
* Says power issues to continue, full back up power in place
by end of Q2
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Feb 16 The prospect of power cuts,
disappointing growth prospects and soaring costs outweighed the
boost from a trebled 2011 dividend in African Barrick Gold
results on Thursday, leaving the company's shares more
than 9 percent lower.
The Tanzania-focused company last month posted a 2 percent
dip in full-year production to 688,278 ounces, after outages at
its Buzwagi mine held back output in the final quarter. But with
power disruptions set to continue into 2012, it set its target
for the year on Thursday at a modest 675,000 to 725,000 ounces
-- forecasting what could be another drop.
Costs, meanwhile, jumped 22 percent on the back of industry
wide inflation in, for example, the cost of materials, but also
a higher headcount and increased use of more expensive generator
power to keep mines working, with cash costs per ounce coming in
at $692. The miner forecast a similar rate of increase for 2012,
with cash costs of $790 to $860 per ounce.
The soaring cost of production, the darker side of rising
prices in recent years, is becoming an increasingly painful
issue for miners globally and particularly for those in newer
frontiers like West and East Africa, where activity has boomed
and talent and materials are in short supply.
African Barrick Gold Chief Executive Greg Hawkins said the
miner would fight rising costs with increased productivity,
increased recoveries and efforts to make its workforce as local
as possible, cutting out expensive expatriate staff.
"If the gold price stabilises, that will put some downward
pressure on the cost base. If the gold price keeps going up, the
pressure will still be there," he told Reuters.
ABG, a unit of Barrick Gold Corp, also warned the
power supply issues that dogged production through 2011 would
likely continue well into 2012. The miner lost 40,000 ounces of
production last year due to Tanzania's unreliable power supply.
It expects to complete back-up power installations at all
its mines by the end of the second quarter, mitigating the
production impact of power outages -- if not the cost, given the
relatively higher cost of diesel-generated power.
The miner's shares, hit last year by its disappointing
production, were down 8.7 percent at 473.4 pence at 0940 GMT,
underperforming a 1.6 percent drop in the broader sector.
"On balance today's announcement is moderately negative,"
analysts at Liberum said in a morning note.
"Full year 2011 numbers were in line and while the dividend
move looks better-than-expected, shares may react negatively to
2012 volumes and cost guidance."
DIVIDEND BOOST, EYES DEALS
African Barrick Gold, which operates four gold mines in
Tanzania, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $544 million in 2011, broadly
within the range of analyst estimates, on the back of a 25
percent rise in revenues.
The surprise came in the form of a 208 percent boost to its
total dividend to 16.3 cents per share. The miner also laid out
a dividend policy committing to handing back between 15 and 30
percent of profits after tax and minority interests each year.
Gold miners, whose share prices have underperformed robust
gold prices, have come under increased pressure from
shareholders to return more of the cash, as development and
acquisition spending fails to use up treasure chests.
Some analysts suggested the dividend hike was a recognition
of the miner's difficulty in finding adequately priced deals in
booming West and Northeast Africa, but Hawkins said prices were
becoming increasingly attractive.
He said the miner had looked at around 20 projects in the
last 18 months, but was unable to "close the valuation gap"
through the whole of 2010 and into 2011, when commodity prices
were at their post-crisis peak.
"We remain pretty active in looking around in the M&A
space," he said. "Prices...have come off pretty dramatically in
the last couple of quarters, so valuations are getting a little
more interesting and it is still part of the company's strategy
to broaden its wings across Africa."
Gold miners' valuations are currently at their lowest in a
decade, though cash flows are still close to historic highs
thanks to robust gold prices, making gold a likely hotspot for
mining mergers and acquisitions this year.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, Editing by Mark Potter
and Andrew Callus)