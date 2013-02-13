LONDON Feb 13 African Barrick Gold PLC :
* Focused on reducing our cost base from current levels
* Net earnings of US$59 million (US14.5 cents per share)
* 2012 dividend is maintained at the 2011 level
* Adjusted net earnings2 were US$105 million
* Net cash position of US$401 million as at 31 December 2012
* FY 2012 ebitda2 of US$331 million
* Proposed final dividend of US12.3 cents per share; total
dividend for 2012 of
US16.3 cents per share
* Operational review to drive improved returns and free cash
flow generation
from the existing asset base
* Review focused on cost reductions, capital discipline,
organisational
structure, overhead cost reductions
* 2013, we expect to produce between 540,000 - 600,000 ounces
of gold,