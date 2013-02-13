LONDON Feb 13 African Barrick Gold PLC : * Focused on reducing our cost base from current levels * Net earnings of US$59 million (US14.5 cents per share) * 2012 dividend is maintained at the 2011 level * Adjusted net earnings2 were US$105 million * Net cash position of US$401 million as at 31 December 2012 * FY 2012 ebitda2 of US$331 million * Proposed final dividend of US12.3 cents per share; total dividend for 2012 of

US16.3 cents per share * Operational review to drive improved returns and free cash flow generation

from the existing asset base * Review focused on cost reductions, capital discipline, organisational

structure, overhead cost reductions * 2013, we expect to produce between 540,000 - 600,000 ounces of gold,