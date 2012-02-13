MELBOURNE Feb 13 Australia's Cape Lambert
Resources has accepted South African miner Exxaro Resources'
offer for its remaining 5.26 percent stake in African
Iron.
Exxaro has made a bid worth up to A$338 million ($361
million) for African Iron, targeting the Australian-listed
company's Mayoko iron ore project in the Republic of Congo.
Cape Lambert initially committed to sell a 19.99
percent to Exxaro.
Exxaro has agreed to pay $0.57 a share if it wins
acceptances on 75 percent of African Iron's shares.
($1 = 0.9362 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)