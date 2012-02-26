* Equatorial accepts Exxaro offer on its 20.5% stake

* Offer rises 12 pct to A$0.57 a share

* African Iron shares jump 3.6% to A$0.57 (Adds offer extension)

MELBOURNE, Feb 27 South African miner Exxaro Resources increased its offer for African Iron to A$338 million ($362 million), as promised, after the last remaining major shareholder bowed to its offer and acceptances topped 75 percent.

Equatorial Resources on Monday agreed to sell its 20.5 percent stake to Exxaro, taking acceptances to more than 86 percent, above the 75 percent level at which Exxaro said it would increase its offer for African Iron to A$0.57 a share and A$0.37 per listed option.

The takeover gives Exxaro control over the Mayoko iron ore project in the Republic of Congo, which sits next to Equatorial's Mayoko-Moussondji project.

Exxaro said on Monday it would extend the offer to 14 days after Equatorial sells its stake. The offer had been due to close on Feb. 28.

The biggest shareholder in African Iron, Cape Lambert , sold to Exxaro earlier.

Africa Iron's shares rose 3.6 percent to A$0.57 in line with the final offer price in a broader market that was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9339 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)