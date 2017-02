MELBOURNE Feb 27 Equatorial Resources said on Monday it has accepted South African miner Exxaro's offer for African Iron, agreeing to sell its 20.5 percent stake, which cleared the way for the bid to be raised.

Equatorial's backing takes acceptances above the 75 percent level at which Exxaro said it would increase its offer for African Iron to A$0.57 a share, or A$286 million ($306 million). (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)