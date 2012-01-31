LONDON Jan 31 Iron ore miner African Minerals, which shipped the first ore from its Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone last November, said on Tuesday it would issue up to $350 million of convertible bonds to finance the project's expansion.

The bonds were announced alongside a $518 million loan to refinance an existing $417.7 million facility on improved terms.

African Minerals, which had said last week it was in advanced discussions over financing for the Tonkolili expansion, said it brought forward planned spending on the project into the first half of 2012 in order to benefit from a resilient iron ore price, by ensuring it can obtain the necessary equipment quickly and keep on current contractors.

It said the spending included buying additional locomotives and rail infrastructure to increase capacity.

The acceleration of the expansion should allow Tonkolili to hit its production target of 20 million tonnes per year by the end of 2012, the company said. Tonkolili produced 1.3 million tonnes of saleable ore in 2011.

The 2017 bonds, to be issued at par, are expected to have a coupon of 8.5 percent paid semi-annually, with the conversion price set at $10.98 -- 700 pence at the current exchange rate.

Based on an issue size of $300 million, which may be increased by up to $50 million, if the bonds convert they will represent 27 million shares, or roughly 8 percent of the current shares in issue.

The miner said it was also progressing towards the completion of a planned $1.5 billion investment by Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Group, which will take a 25 percent stake in Tonkolili, and was "highly confident of a successful conclusion to that process".

Standard Bank, Deutsche Bank and Dundee Securities were appointed joint global coordinators for the convertible bond offering. Deutsche Bank will act as the bookrunner. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, Editing by Mark Potter)