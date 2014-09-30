Sept 30 African Minerals Ltd
* H1 revenue 399.2 million usd versus 404.8 million usd year
ago
* Total production of 9.8mt (h1 2013 : 6.2mt) of direct
shipping ore ("dso")
* Ebitda of $2.7m (h1 2013 : $100.0m)
* Revenue of $399.2m (h1 2013 : $404.8m), operating loss
$85.1m (h1 2013 : $18.3m)
* H1 profit for period $8.7m (h1 2013: loss $29.3m)
* Company and project continue to assess appropriate options
to address medium and long term funding requirements from a
strong operational base
* Operations remain stable throughout q3, despite wet season
and ebola outbreak
* Continue to evaluate all options available and have
engaged standard chartered bank and jefferies as our advisers to
help us with this process
* Review of project economics concludes that project is
expected to be cash flow positive by year end
* Devastating ebola virus disease outbreak remains a grave
concern which we are monitoring closely
* Sees exit run rate for 2015 of 25mtpa, with exit cash cost
target of $25/t
