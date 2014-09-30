Sept 30 African Minerals Ltd

* H1 revenue 399.2 million usd versus 404.8 million usd year ago

* Total production of 9.8mt (h1 2013 : 6.2mt) of direct shipping ore ("dso")

* Ebitda of $2.7m (h1 2013 : $100.0m)

* Revenue of $399.2m (h1 2013 : $404.8m), operating loss $85.1m (h1 2013 : $18.3m)

* H1 profit for period $8.7m (h1 2013: loss $29.3m)

* Company and project continue to assess appropriate options to address medium and long term funding requirements from a strong operational base

* Operations remain stable throughout q3, despite wet season and ebola outbreak

* Continue to evaluate all options available and have engaged standard chartered bank and jefferies as our advisers to help us with this process

* Review of project economics concludes that project is expected to be cash flow positive by year end

* Devastating ebola virus disease outbreak remains a grave concern which we are monitoring closely

* Sees exit run rate for 2015 of 25mtpa, with exit cash cost target of $25/t

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: