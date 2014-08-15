Aug 15 African Minerals Ltd

* Funding update and management change

* Announces an injection of liquidity at project level, and a change of management

* Financial and operational separation of management of project companies from AML

* Agreement with Shandong Iron and Steel Group, AML's Tonkolili project partner, to access $284m of cash held at project level

* Appointment of Alan Watling as chief executive officer for both African Minerals and project companies

* Reiterate guidance of 16-18mtpa for full year 2014, with c1 cash costs in range $34-36/t

* Last few weeks have thrown up a perfect storm of low iron ore prices and heightened concern over serious ebola virus disease outbreak that is afflicting several countries in west africa, amongst others

* Remain confident of meeting our guidance range and ending year with a sustainable 20mtpa run rate

* Company has deferred finalisation of its half year 2014 accounts which were scheduled for release on 21 august 2014