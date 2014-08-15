Aug 15 African Minerals Ltd
* Funding update and management change
* Announces an injection of liquidity at project level, and
a change of management
* Financial and operational separation of management of
project companies from AML
* Agreement with Shandong Iron and Steel Group, AML's
Tonkolili project partner, to access $284m of cash held at
project level
* Appointment of Alan Watling as chief executive officer for
both African Minerals and project companies
* Reiterate guidance of 16-18mtpa for full year 2014, with
c1 cash costs in range $34-36/t
* Last few weeks have thrown up a perfect storm of low iron
ore prices and heightened concern over serious ebola virus
disease outbreak that is afflicting several countries in west
africa, amongst others
* Remain confident of meeting our guidance range and ending
year with a sustainable 20mtpa run rate
* Company has deferred finalisation of its half year 2014
accounts which were scheduled for release on 21 august 2014
