Oct 3 African Minerals Ltd :

* Company was informed yesterday that court of appeal have given Renaissance Capital permission to appeal certain aspects of high court decision in march 2014

* Remains confident that it has good prospects of successfully defending Renaissance Capital's appeal, and reasonable prospects of success on its own appeal

* Appeal seeks an increase of $63 million (plus interest and costs) in amount awarded against and paid by company

* Company has already filed appeal to reduce amount awarded, these two appeals will be combined and expected to be heard by court of appeal in first half of 2015