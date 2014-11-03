Nov 3 African Minerals Ltd
* Corporate update
* Timis Corporation Limited, a company established and
wholly owned by AML's executive Chairman Frank Timis, has
acquired Sierra Leone mining assets of London Mining from
administrator PWC
* Board of AML, after careful consideration, decided on 10
October 2014 not to enter discussions to acquire assets of
London Mining in Sierra Leone
* Decision given potential impact on debt refinancing
schedule that is currently underway with Standard Chartered
bank, as communicated to market on 30 September 2014
* Board of AML formally allowed Frank Timis, acting in a
personal capacity as Timis Corp, to enter discussions for
acquisition if he so wished
* Announced today that Timis Corp has successfully acquired
Marampa mine from administrators, PWC
* Any commercial terms that may be agreed will be on an
arms-length basis, will reflect standard commercial terms in
industry, will be accretive to AML
