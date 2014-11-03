Nov 3 African Minerals Ltd

* Corporate update

* Timis Corporation Limited, a company established and wholly owned by AML's executive Chairman Frank Timis, has acquired Sierra Leone mining assets of London Mining from administrator PWC

* Board of AML, after careful consideration, decided on 10 October 2014 not to enter discussions to acquire assets of London Mining in Sierra Leone

* Decision given potential impact on debt refinancing schedule that is currently underway with Standard Chartered bank, as communicated to market on 30 September 2014

* Board of AML formally allowed Frank Timis, acting in a personal capacity as Timis Corp, to enter discussions for acquisition if he so wished

* Announced today that Timis Corp has successfully acquired Marampa mine from administrators, PWC

* Any commercial terms that may be agreed will be on an arms-length basis, will reflect standard commercial terms in industry, will be accretive to AML