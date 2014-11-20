REFILE-UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
Nov 20 African Minerals Ltd
* Trading on AIM for common shares of African Minerals Limited temporarily suspended from 20/11/2014, 7:55 am, pending announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
* The company sees 2017 capital expenditures at 5.3 billion roubles ($92.17 million), Deputy Chief Executive Andrey Khoperskiy told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
ABU DHABI, March 20 United Arab Emirates-based hospital operator NMC Health plans to expand in Gulf markets with a debut bond issue to fund acquisitions, its new chief executive said on Monday.