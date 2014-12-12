Dec 12 African Minerals Ltd :

* Temporary Marampa access agreement and loan

* Temporary agreement consists of transportation services for TMC's Marampa product using AML's rail and port operations

* ARPS will provide staff on a labour only basis to operate its railway and port facilities

* This arrangement will terminate automatically in event of resumption of normal operations and is subject to review after 3 months

* AML is of view temporary arrangement has little or no risk for ARPS

* ARPS will charge TMC $100,000/month as an infrastructure access fee, plus all labour at cost which is estimated to be $370,000/month

* It is not appropriate to enter into interim infrastructure access agreement with TMC, as it would not be possible for ARPS to deliver required services at this time

* Timis Holdings Limited to fund on behalf of co, on an unsecured basis, up to $250,000 of professional costs to be incurred by co's lawyers, cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP