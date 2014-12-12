UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
Dec 12 African Minerals Ltd :
* Temporary Marampa access agreement and loan
* Temporary agreement consists of transportation services for TMC's Marampa product using AML's rail and port operations
* ARPS will provide staff on a labour only basis to operate its railway and port facilities
* This arrangement will terminate automatically in event of resumption of normal operations and is subject to review after 3 months
* AML is of view temporary arrangement has little or no risk for ARPS
* ARPS will charge TMC $100,000/month as an infrastructure access fee, plus all labour at cost which is estimated to be $370,000/month
* It is not appropriate to enter into interim infrastructure access agreement with TMC, as it would not be possible for ARPS to deliver required services at this time
* Timis Holdings Limited to fund on behalf of co, on an unsecured basis, up to $250,000 of professional costs to be incurred by co's lawyers, cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
