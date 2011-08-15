(Corrects Frank Timis's shareholding in African Minerals in
* Vote on provisions to be taken at AGM in September
* Protection will be similar to UK Takeover Code
LONDON, Aug 15 African Minerals AMIq.L, the
largest company on London's junior AIM market, will ask
shareholders next month to vote on increasing its takeover
protection with the company's corporate profile likely to rise
once it starts producing iron ore.
The provisions will be a diluted version of the UK's
Takeover Code, which regulates the way acquisitions are done.
The Bermuda-registered miner is not covered by the code.
African Minerals, which last month appointed Deutsche Bank
as its nominated adviser and broker, said it is not looking to
lift its protection in response to any specific interest.
"It is appropriate to protect shareholders given that the
company is moving from exploration to producer in Q4 this year,"
a spokesman told Reuters.
African Minerals expects to start producing iron ore at its
flagship Tonkolili project in Sierra Leone this year. Shandong
Iron & Steel, the world's ninth-largest steel group, is paying
$1.5 billion for a 25 percent stake in the project.
Shares in the company have risen about 30 percent this year,
valuing it at some $2.9 billion.
African Minerals is led by Chairman Frank Timis, a self-made
billionaire with drugs convictions who fled communist Romania.
Timis owns 12.44 percent of African Minerals through the
Timis Diamond Corp. He is committed to remaining a director of
African Minerals until Phase III development of the project has
been completed.
Tonkolili is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of iron
ore a year at full capacity, rising by 23 million tonnes and by
45 million a year following planned Phase II and III expansions.
