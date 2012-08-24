LONDON Aug 24 African Minerals Ltd : * Construction and commissioning of phase 1 nearing completion * Severe wet season has resulted in material handling issues and delay in

project execution * We reduce guidance to between 5 and 6mt for this year * Guidance for 2013, dependent on ramp up profile, to be issued with FY 2012

results * Confident that we will achieve our targeted 20mtpa sustainable run rate in

the first half of next year