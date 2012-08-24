BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
LONDON Aug 24 African Minerals Ltd : * Construction and commissioning of phase 1 nearing completion * Severe wet season has resulted in material handling issues and delay in
project execution * We reduce guidance to between 5 and 6mt for this year * Guidance for 2013, dependent on ramp up profile, to be issued with FY 2012
results * Confident that we will achieve our targeted 20mtpa sustainable run rate in
the first half of next year
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.