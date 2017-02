LONDON Nov 1 African Minerals Ltd : * Announcement about related party transactions * AM Group has increased its projected phase 1 production from 8 mtpa to 20 mtpa * Sales agency fees fixed and capped at $24m/year * 20 year sale and purchase agreement for at least 5mtpa of iron ore at market prices * 0.5mt iron ore sales to CRM in 2012 as principal (rather than as agent) at market prices