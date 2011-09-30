(Recasts, adds standby facility, analyst comment)

LONDON, Sept 30 African Minerals Ltd AMIq.L, the largest company on London's junior AIM index, said it was on track to ship its first iron ore from stockpiles at the flagship Tonkolili project in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it had arranged a $100 million standby facility with Standard Bank.

"The key issue is the subordinated facility which will provide the company with headroom without having to rely on an equity raising, which we believe was one of the market's main concerns," GMP Securities said.

Phase I of the Tonkolili development is expected to be fully commissioned in the first quarter of 2012 and is anticipated to ramp up to full capacity of 15 million tonnes a year by the end of the second quarter.

In August, African Minerals announced that it had cut its estimate of iron ore sales for 2011, as mine equipment at its Sierra Leone project was redeployed to build port and railway infrastructure.

The redeployment meant that the build-up of ore stockpiles has been slower than originally anticipated and that ore sales would likely reach 1.2 million tonnes in 2011, down from the original estimate of 2.5 million.

The update on Tonkolili accompanied the group's interim results. African Minerals generated an operating loss of $26.5 million in the six months to end-June, similar to a year ago. At the end of June, it had a cash pile of just over $340 million.

Shares in African Minerals were down 7.6 percent at 1348 GMT, underperforming the 3.3 percent decline in the FTSE350 mining index . However, the stock has outperformed the British mining index this year.

"With a few risks and rewards between now and the year end, this stock is likely to be very volatile," said Collins Stewart in a note. (Reporting by Julie Crust, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)