May 1 Iron ore miner African Minerals Ltd said its Chief Executive Alan Watling had retired after overseeing the development of its Tonkolili iron ore project in Sierra Leone for three years, and handed over the reins to Executive Chairman Frank Timis.

Timis would run the miner on an interim basis, while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Timis owns a 12.4 percent stake in African Minerals -- one of West Africa's biggest iron ore producers sitting on one of the continent's largest iron ore deposits -- valued at roughly $340 million through the Timis Diamond Corp.

Timis -- a self-made billionaire with drugs convictions who fled communist Romania -- had also headed Regal Petroleum in 2009, when the company was fined nearly $1 million by UK authorities for issuing misleading statements about its oil reserves.

The news had prompted an 80 percent drop in Regal's share price at the time and led investors to force Timis, the founder and a major shareholder of the company, to resign as chairman.

Timis is also non-executive chairman of African Petroleum and a director at International Petroleum. He is the largest shareholder of both companies.

Shares of African Minerals, which is targeting a production rate of 20 million tonnes by the end of the year, fell 5 percent to 494.5 pence at 0706 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

They have shed about 4 percent of their value since the company trimmed its full-year outlook earlier this month. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle and Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)