Aug 6 African Minerals Ltd said on Wednesday that an internal probe had found no "direct evidence" to show its executive chairman and a former director improperly benefited from a $50 million settlement.

The allegations prompted the resignation of the director. The company's shares are down 42 percent in August alone.

The London-listed miner said that while its investigation had not found evidence to support the allegations against Executive Chairman Frank Timis and former independent director Dermot Coughlan, they "were neither proved nor disproved."

Both Timis and Coughlan denied the allegations.

Coughlan resigned from the board on July 15. The miner said on Wednesday that the probe showed he had failed to disclose his position and interest in a number of companies, a move African Minerals said had subjected it to "a heightened risk of improper transactions."

Wednesday's announcement was contained in documents accompanying the company's first-quarter results.

The fall in African Minerals' stock is partly due to weak iron ore prices and concerns about the deadly Ebola virus. The company said on Tuesday no cases of Ebola have been suspected or confirmed at its Sierra Leone sites.

The allegations stem from offtake agreements that African Minerals, which operates the Tonkolili iron ore project in Sierra Leone, entered into between 2011 and 2012 with Global Iron Ore Ltd, a business registered in Cyprus (GIO Cyprus).

After African Minerals canceled the agreement with GIO Cyprus in September 2012, chairman Timis agreed to a $50 million settlement with GIO Cyprus. Timis did not get board approval for the settlement but African Minerals said he was not required to.

In February this year, African Minerals received correspondence from a UK law firm that included allegations that Timis, Dermot Coughlan, his son Craig Coughlan and a director of GIO Cyprus each had a 25-percent stake in GIO Cyprus.

"The affidavits were provided by an alleged investor in GIO Cyprus and the former chief operating officer of GIO Cyprus," African Minerals said on Wednesday.

The affidavits state that GIO Cyprus was hired by African Minerals despite having no previous experience in the iron ore industry.

African Minerals said its investigation was limited by a "lack of keyword searches on relevant computer servers" and a lack of cooperation from GIO Cyprus and key individuals.

The miner said that its probe revealed a lack of clear and transparent governance at the time of the dealings with GIO Cyprus.