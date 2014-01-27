LONDON Jan 27 Sierra Leone-focused African
Minerals said on Monday it was aiming to increase its rate of
production this year, with a second phase of expansion planned
for the end of 2014.
The company said it was targeting a sustainable production
run rate of 20 million tonnes in 2014, which the company
achieved at times last year.
Chief Executive Bernie Pryor said in a statement he expected
cash costs to fall to approximately $30 per tonne this year.
Second phase expansion plans would increase processing
capability by 10 million tonnes per year by 2016, the firm said.