LONDON Jan 27 Sierra Leone-focused African Minerals said on Monday it was aiming to increase its rate of production this year, with a second phase of expansion planned for the end of 2014.

The company said it was targeting a sustainable production run rate of 20 million tonnes in 2014, which the company achieved at times last year.

Chief Executive Bernie Pryor said in a statement he expected cash costs to fall to approximately $30 per tonne this year.

Second phase expansion plans would increase processing capability by 10 million tonnes per year by 2016, the firm said.