April 10 Iron ore miner African Minerals Ltd
said it expected a surge in output this year as it
continued to ramp up production at its flagship Tonkolili mine
in Sierra Leone.
The company, which said it remained on track to meet its
sustainable output target of 20 million tonnes of ore per year
during the second quarter, forecast production of 15 million
tonnes to 18 million tonnes at Tonkolili in 2013.
The mine produced 5.1 million tonnes last year.
"While significant progress was made in 2012, delays in
construction and commissioning of the wet process plant, and the
prolonged and severe 2012 wet season, impacted operations
resulting in the exporting of 4.3 million tonnes of material,
below our revised 5 million tonnes target," African Minerals
said in a statement.
The miner, which owns the Tonkolili mine that sits on one of
Africa's largest iron ore deposits, said adjusted operating loss
narrowed to $27.9 million in 2012 from $35.6 million a year
earlier.
African Minerals, which faced a short-term funding crunch
late last year and reworked its finances to meet working capital
needs at that time, said it expected to be cashflow positive on
a sustainable basis during the second quarter.
The company's shares, which have more than halved in the
past year, closed at 224.75 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock
Exchange.