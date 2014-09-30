* Appoints Jefferies, StanChart to restructure finances
* Deal with China's Tewoo looks off the agenda
* Hopes Tonkolili mine to be cash positive by year-end
Sept 30 African Minerals said on
Tuesday it was open to selling a minority stake in its only mine
as part of a financial rescue after reporting a 97 percent fall
in its first half core earnings.
The Sierra Leone-focused iron ore producer is in a critical
situation, battered by a 40 percent drop in the iron ore price
.IO62-CNI=SI and the effects of the Ebola epidemic
.
The company is seeking working capital and cash to fund the
expansion of its Tonkolili mine and to refinance an expensive
$250 million loan.
However, its problems mean that an investment deal proposed
last year and worth almost $1 billion with China's Tianjin
Materials and Equipment Group Corporation (Tewoo) was unlikely
to happen.
The company remained confident it could generate positive
cashflow from Tonkolili by the end of 2014 through a rescue plan
announced earlier in September which includes renegotiation of
sale prices to clients.
According to a Reuters calculation, the cost to African
Minerals of producing and shipping each tonne of iron ore is
roughly $15 above the price it is getting from clients.
In August it agreed with China's Shandong Iron and Steel
Group, which has a 25 percent stake in Tonkolili, to immediately
use as working capital funds that had been earmarked for the
project's development.
Expansion is vital for the company as it would allow it to
tap higher quality ore for which it could get better prices. The
miner outlined last week a rescue plan that includes price
renegotiation with clients.
TEWOO DEAL "NOT REALISTIC"
Shares in African Minerals, which fell as much as 15 percent
in early trade, regained some ground after the company published
its results a few hours later than the market expected.
However, they were down 7.7 percent by 1430 GMT and the
company is worth only around $100 million after losing 90
percent of its value this year. The delay in releasing the
results had fuelled fears about the company's finances.
"As it turned out the results were in line with expectations
and that's giving the market a little breath of hope but there
are still a lot of ifs and buts," said Investec analyst Hunter
Hillcoat.
The results laid bare the problems the company is facing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation fell to $2.7 million for the six months ended June
30, from $100 million a year earlier.
African Minerals said it had appointed Standard Chartered
Bank to lead a debt refinancing for the mine project and
Jefferies to lead a capital markets and restructuring mandate at
the group level.
It also said that given the depressed iron ore market and
share price, it did not expect swift conclusion of a deal with
Tewoo, China's largest import and export enterprise.
African Minerals had announced last year Tewoo's interest in
investing $390 million to buy 10 percent of the company, plus
$600 million for a 10 percent stake in the Tonkolili project and
a long-term offtake agreement.
