April 20 Chinese steel company Shandong Iron and
Steel Group said it had acquired the remaining 75
per cent stake in the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone
from the mining company African Minerals for over $170
million.
Shandong now has 100 per cent of equity in Tonkolili, and
will also own the associated infrastructure company African Port
and Railway Services, it said in a press release.
Shandong will provide further funding including $600 million
to progress Phase 2 of the Tonkolili Project, which will see
production lifted to 25 million tonnes a year.
Last month, African Minerals said it had appointed
administrators after failing to repay Shandong, which was its
lender and partner in the Tonkolili project.
African Minerals has been battered by a rout in iron ore
prices and costs related to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
Tonkolili is the second largest iron ore mine in Africa and
has one of the largest magnetite deposits in the world.
Shandong said it intended to return the mine to full
production and protect the assets against the imminent wet
season.
