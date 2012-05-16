LONDON May 16 African Minerals said on Wednesday that executive chairman and leading shareholder Frank Timis had raised his stake in the company which is developing the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone.

The group said Timis Diamond Corporation had bought just under 1.5 million shares at 419.54 pence each, taking its holding to 42.3 million shares or just under 13 percent of the company.

The stock closed up 6.6 percent at 424 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at almost 1.4 billion pounds ($2.23 billion). (Reporting by Paul Hoskins, editing by William Hardy)