LONDON, Sept 26 China's largest import and
export enterprise has agreed to invest $990 million in iron ore
miner African Minerals' Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone,
valuing the project at $6 billion, the group said on Thursday.
African Minerals, one of several developers betting on West
Africa's potential to become a major supplier of iron ore, said
Tianjin Materials and Equipment Group Corporation (Tewoo) would
receive a 16.5 percent economic interest in the Tonkolili
project in exchange for its almost $1 billion investment.
The terms of the "strategic, binding" memorandum of
understanding also include a 20-year offtake agreement and the
creation of a joint venture with the miner to blend and market
iron ore through the major Tianjin port facilities.
African Minerals said the investment would be made in two
stages: first, Tewoo would buy new shares in African Minerals
for $390 million, amounting to a 10 percent stake in the
company. African Minerals will then sell Tewoo a 10 percent
stake in the project for $600 million.
The 20-year offtake agreement is for a total of 10 million
tonnes per year of iron ore, or proportionately less if the
capacity of the project's second phase expansion is less than 35
million tonnes per year.
Analysts welcomed the deal, which follows a $1.5 billion
investment from Shandong Iron & Steel Group secured in 2011.
Earlier this month, African Minerals was forced to pay Shandong
compensation for not fulfilling offtake agreements and
production targets set for 2012.
"While the outlook for funding new mine developments has
become increasingly difficult in recent years, a Tewoo
investment should leave African Minerals well placed to pursue a
phase two expansion in the coming years," said analyst Seth
Rosenfeld at Jefferies said in a note.
"Together with $502 million of cash on hand at the end of
the first half... and with strong cash flow generation from
current operations, we forecast African Minerals could end 2013
with $1.5 billion."
African Minerals described Tewoo as the largest import and
export enterprise in China, responsible for providing iron ore,
coal, energy and other materials to Tianjin and Heibei
provinces, and also the largest iron ore trader in China.