LONDON, Sept 26 Iron ore miner African Minerals said on Thursday it had secured a $990 million investment from China's Tianjin Materials and Equipment Group Corporation (Tewoo), valuing its flagship Tonkolili project at $6 billion.

Under the terms of a "strategic, binding" memorandum of understanding announced on Thursday, Tewoo will take a 16.5 percent stake in the Tonkolili project in Sierra Leone for $990 million. The deal also includes a 20-year offtake agreement and the creation of a joint venture with the miner to blend and market iron ore through the major Tianjin port facilities.

African Minerals described Tewoo as the largest import and export enterprise in China, responsible for providing iron ore, coal, energy and other materials to Tianjin and Heibei provinces, and also the largest iron ore trader in China.