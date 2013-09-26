LONDON, Sept 26 Iron ore miner African Minerals
said on Thursday it had secured a $990 million
investment from China's Tianjin Materials and Equipment Group
Corporation (Tewoo), valuing its flagship Tonkolili project at
$6 billion.
Under the terms of a "strategic, binding" memorandum of
understanding announced on Thursday, Tewoo will take a 16.5
percent stake in the Tonkolili project in Sierra Leone for $990
million. The deal also includes a 20-year offtake agreement and
the creation of a joint venture with the miner to blend and
market iron ore through the major Tianjin port facilities.
African Minerals described Tewoo as the largest import and
export enterprise in China, responsible for providing iron ore,
coal, energy and other materials to Tianjin and Heibei
provinces, and also the largest iron ore trader in China.