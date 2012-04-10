(Adds detail and background)

JOHANNESBURG, APRIL 10 - Modikwa Platinum Mine, which is a joint venture between Anglo American Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals, on Tuesday said it had lost up to 21,000 platinum group ounces to a three-week strike at the operation.

This equates to 6 percent of the mine's 350,000-ounce annual platinum group metal production.

The strike by about 3,000 mineworkers at the mine, located along the border between the Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces of South Africa, has now been called off.

African Rainbow Minerals said the legal strike over wages had been resolved with a two-year pay agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers. Details of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

Striking employees are expected to return to work on Wednesday.

Impala Platinum, the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, lost 120,000 ounces earlier this year to a six-week illegal strike at its Rustenburg operations.

Shares in Amplats closed 3 percent lower at 515 rand while African Rainbow Minerals' shares ended one percent down at 175.74 rand, both underperforming the JSE's All Share Index, which closed 0.35 percent lower on the day.

Spot platinum was trading at $1,583 an ounce after the Johannesburg market close.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)