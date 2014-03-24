JOHANNESBURG, March 24 AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd : * Says for the six months ended 31 December 2013 headline earnings up 34 pct * Says for the six months ended 31 December 2013 basic earnings up 20 pct * Operating profits increased by 7 pct to R145 million (2012: R135 million) * Says revenue 14 pct to 937.1 million rand * No development in co's proposed iron-ore JV with Rio Tinto; awaits relevant approval from department of mineral resources